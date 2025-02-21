Women’s Sports, Scamdemic Tyranny, Viruses & Vaccines, Fritz Springmeier, Anime, Freemason Cowboys, Hollywood

CTB 2025-02-20 ROMAN PORNO

* Was ThreatLevel Matt right: is Brittney Griner a transjenga? Women’s “sports” is Luciferian and exploitative.

* Whenever lies need reinforcing, there’s Hellywood.

* Billionaire Vince McMahon: Roman Catholic mega-criminal.

* Tim Oz-man says scamdemic tyranny was a PsyOp.

* “Sam” Bailey is a sound health dissident: why is she so successful?

* Mandatory optometry “check-ups” forced by government during the scamdemic.

* Why the Trinity matters: ask Jorg “Joggler66” Glisman.

* If viruses don’t exist, what are vaccines for?

* The “Mark of the Beast” revisited.

* Is James Delingpole Freemasonic Controlled Opposition?

* How removed can you be and still get a bump from the secret-keepers? Clancy Brown III

* The Casting Couch in Japan: “ROMAN PORNO”.

* A Catholic fan of Delingpole thinks Fritz Springmeier is better than Johnny.

* Abortion, George Tiller and Anne Coulter.

* Is Johnny simply a “disgruntled Catholic”?

* Recap for Johnny’s Catholic detractor: why it’s not “THE JOOOS!”: George Washington and Charles Carroll.

* The Freemasons of the “OK Corral”.

* The key to Michael Rooker’s success?

* Why actor loyalty to James Gunn should be praiseworthy but is actually disgusting.

* Chris Pratt: Kreeschian?

