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TUESDAY - MARCH 09, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2360-6PM Russia and China Team Up to Announce Big Plans for Moon
Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday that said they plan to cooperate to create a scientific research station on the moon. The International Scientific Lunar Station will be built “on the surface and/or in the orbit of the moon” and will be designed for a variety of “multidisciplinary and multipurpose research work,” Russia said in a statement. This work will include “the exploration and use of the moon, lunar observations, fundamental research experiments and technology verification with the possibility of long-term unmanned operation with the prospect of a human presence on the moon.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17138
Special Guest: Cassandra Spencer lost her job at Facebook for leaking internal documents detailing political censorship to Project Veritas. She went on to work as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas exposing tech corporations, politicians, voter fraud, and more. She currently resides in Texas where she continues to fight for accountability and transparency from the media, corporations, and our government. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1544518501/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_awdb_imm_3S25DJ2JXCTCV7AN5DA
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