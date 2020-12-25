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21 views • December 25, 2020
Video I made with two of my classmates back in 2013 for a high school level film creation/editing course. Copied from my original YouTube account, the old description is listed in quotes below.
"The only video I've created and posted thus far. It's mainly here for me to reminisce on my past self, so like it or hate it, here it is."
Song: People Are Strange
Artist: The Doors
Album: People Are Strange
Writers: John Densmore, Robby Krieger, Ray Manzarek, Jim Morrison
Licensed by: WMG (on behalf of Elektra 0591); ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Doors Music Company Ltd c/o Wixen Music Publishing, Inc., LatinAutor, and 22 Music Rights Societies
"The only video I've created and posted thus far. It's mainly here for me to reminisce on my past self, so like it or hate it, here it is."
Song: People Are Strange
Artist: The Doors
Album: People Are Strange
Writers: John Densmore, Robby Krieger, Ray Manzarek, Jim Morrison
Licensed by: WMG (on behalf of Elektra 0591); ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Doors Music Company Ltd c/o Wixen Music Publishing, Inc., LatinAutor, and 22 Music Rights Societies
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