Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IRONCLAD | Border Sheriff Recounts the Worst Migrant Crossing Story He Saw Go Wrong
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago

IRONCLAD | Border Sheriff Recounts the Worst Migrant Crossing Story He Saw Go Wrong: Here's a preview of the new IRONCLAD Original, Borderland, hosted by BORSTAR veteran Vincent "Rocco" Vargas.


Each episode features conversations and perspectives centered on the situation at America's Southern border, like this clip, featuring Terrell County Sheriff, Texas, Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland.


The first episode drops Feb. 22 on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.


borderlandironcladvincent vargas

