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NWO and the United States: Vatican's Jesuits assassinated President Kennedy
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266 views • March 20, 2022
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Credits to a ministry which understands who is pulling the strings around the world.
This video shows how the Jesuits are directly implicated in the assassination of United States President John Kennedy.
The Jesuits – the political arm of the Vatican and the pagan church of Rome – have the goal of creating a one-world Catholic religious system through the infiltration of every Christian denomination and American political institution with the purpose of destroying the United States and the Protestant movement with unbiblical, occult and pagan practices.
The late ex-Jesuit priest Alberto Rivera, who was murdered in June 1997 for spilling the beans on the Jesuits and their twisted goals, addresses this Jesuit infiltration in the Christian churches.
The Jesuits are active proponents in promoting the worship of Mary (Marian worship) and the future enforcement of Sunday laws in contradiction to the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Most High.
The seven plagues of the Most High will soon fall upon those who will take the mark of the beast (Sunday rest and worship) – rather than observing the commandments of the Most High including the 7th day Sabbath commandment (Exodus 20:8-11) - and their fate will be an unpleasant one as mentioned in Revelation 14:9-10, King James Bible.
Here are quotes from the Vatican or the first beast (nation) of Revelation 13) that point to Sunday as being its mark:
“Sunday is our MARK of our authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
"Of course the Catholic Church claims that the change [from Sabbath to Sunday] was her act. It could not have been otherwise, as none in those days would have dreamed of doing any thing in matters spiritual and religious without her, and the act is a MARK of her ecclesiastical power and authority in religious matters." (from the office of Cardinal Gibbons, through Chancellor H. F. Thomas, November 11, 1895).
Soon, every man, woman and child will have to make a very important decision that will alter the fate: either embrace Christ and His commandments including the 7th day Sabbath commandment or obeying the satan-inspired beasts of Revelation 13, including the Vatican and the United States and their one world government and false religious system.
Make the right choice: choose Christ, put your complete faith in Him, keep His commandments and you’ll have eternal life.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a ministry which understands who is pulling the strings around the world.
This video shows how the Jesuits are directly implicated in the assassination of United States President John Kennedy.
The Jesuits – the political arm of the Vatican and the pagan church of Rome – have the goal of creating a one-world Catholic religious system through the infiltration of every Christian denomination and American political institution with the purpose of destroying the United States and the Protestant movement with unbiblical, occult and pagan practices.
The late ex-Jesuit priest Alberto Rivera, who was murdered in June 1997 for spilling the beans on the Jesuits and their twisted goals, addresses this Jesuit infiltration in the Christian churches.
The Jesuits are active proponents in promoting the worship of Mary (Marian worship) and the future enforcement of Sunday laws in contradiction to the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Most High.
The seven plagues of the Most High will soon fall upon those who will take the mark of the beast (Sunday rest and worship) – rather than observing the commandments of the Most High including the 7th day Sabbath commandment (Exodus 20:8-11) - and their fate will be an unpleasant one as mentioned in Revelation 14:9-10, King James Bible.
Here are quotes from the Vatican or the first beast (nation) of Revelation 13) that point to Sunday as being its mark:
“Sunday is our MARK of our authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
"Of course the Catholic Church claims that the change [from Sabbath to Sunday] was her act. It could not have been otherwise, as none in those days would have dreamed of doing any thing in matters spiritual and religious without her, and the act is a MARK of her ecclesiastical power and authority in religious matters." (from the office of Cardinal Gibbons, through Chancellor H. F. Thomas, November 11, 1895).
Soon, every man, woman and child will have to make a very important decision that will alter the fate: either embrace Christ and His commandments including the 7th day Sabbath commandment or obeying the satan-inspired beasts of Revelation 13, including the Vatican and the United States and their one world government and false religious system.
Make the right choice: choose Christ, put your complete faith in Him, keep His commandments and you’ll have eternal life.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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