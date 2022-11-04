Defend The Border - Victor Avila, Retired Special Agent with ICE-HSI with Tom Trento

Tom Trento with a true hero of the #BorderCrisis , Victor Avila who survived an attack by the drug Cartels when assigned to Mexico. Incredible story and incredible individual. Victor joined our Defend The Border event at Mar-a-Lago and was a great guest to talk about the dangers crossing the southern border.
Defend the Border - Our National Educational Project, based upon the life and experience of Tom Homan’ (former ICE Director) and his thirty-five years in law enforcement and commitment to humanely save lives, as detailed in his book: Defend the Border & Save Lives.
Please donate to Defend The Border here: https://defendtheborder.givingfuel.com/defend-the-border We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
We need you to share our work with friends and family! This is a movement that we MUST win! There is an invasion on our southern borders!
JOIN US here: https://defendtheborder.org/contact/
Email us: [email protected]
Find more about us here:
Website: https://defendtheborder.org/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/defendtheborder/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DefendBorder
Telegram: https://t.me/dtb_defendtheborder
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/defendtheborder/
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DefendTheBorder
Gab: https://gab.com/DefendTheBorder
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/defendtheborder
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ELEKFY97CGlHsp4YEwxDQ
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1716822
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oj4M7vJe6p3m/
#DefendTheBorder #SaveLives #BuildTheWall #SaveAmerica #CloseTheBorder #TheUnitedWest #JEXIT #BidenBorderCrisis #EveryStateABorderState #TomHoman #TomTrento #ChrisBurgard
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.