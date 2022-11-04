Defend The Border - Victor Avila, Retired Special Agent with ICE-HSI with Tom Trento

Tom Trento with a true hero of the #BorderCrisis , Victor Avila who survived an attack by the drug Cartels when assigned to Mexico. Incredible story and incredible individual. Victor joined our Defend The Border event at Mar-a-Lago and was a great guest to talk about the dangers crossing the southern border.

Defend the Border - Our National Educational Project, based upon the life and experience of Tom Homan’ (former ICE Director) and his thirty-five years in law enforcement and commitment to humanely save lives, as detailed in his book: Defend the Border & Save Lives.

