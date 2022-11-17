1. SAMUEL 16 THE LORD LOOKS AT THE HEART

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 16. The Lord did not allow Samuel to be sad about Saul for a long time. God had now chosen a new king. Jesse was the grandson of Ruth and Boaz (Ruth 4:17-22). Samuel went from his home in Ramah to Jesse’s town of Bethlehem. The road went past Gibeah where Saul lived. Saul knew that God would choose a new king to replace him. Samuel was afraid that Saul would be jealous about the new king. And Saul might be angry enough to kill Samuel. So the Lord told Samuel to give a sacrifice to him. Samuel could then tell people the truth. But he did not tell them the main reason for his visit. Samuel trusted God and obeyed him. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

