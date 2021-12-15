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Your purpose? You ARE a slave...
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50 views • December 15, 2021
Your thoughts matter, your feelings matter... whatbis your purpose here, the deeper you go the more you get...
Its all a lie. That means all of it. How do you determine what is useful, truth, real information?
Subconscious programming is changeable. Some of this stuff is deep.
I teach subconscious change techniques and heart coherence.
Please contact me for more.
[email protected]
Its all a lie. That means all of it. How do you determine what is useful, truth, real information?
Subconscious programming is changeable. Some of this stuff is deep.
I teach subconscious change techniques and heart coherence.
Please contact me for more.
[email protected]
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