The Depravity of the FBI, CIA and DOJ as Revealed in their Legacy of Abuse of Power Against Americans

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Issues of FBI/CIA abuse of power have been brought to light recently through their ruthless treatment of President Donald Trump and his supporters. These military-grade attacks on the reputation and psyche of individuals, show trials with fake evidence drafted by the FBI themselves, and other heinous crimes were first unleashed against American citizens during civil rights movements. Note the parallels in the manipulation, lie, and fear tactics. Here former members of the agencies admit that the conspiracy was to keep black Americans out of (and blind to) politics. I would argue that this is still in play and being used to leverage `minorities` as pawns to usher in anarchy, communism, and the destruction of the country.