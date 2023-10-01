Russian Sniper 1Oct23

Changed the intro audio. Added sniper clip at the beginning. Took out the secret Russian weapon in the middle.
Original:
Unknown Russian Weapon
https://www.brighteon.com/b20264fa-809c-4fbf-b985-c51062cd2c31
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.