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Atheism to Faith with Dr. Sy Garte
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1 view • February 16, 2021
In this interview episode, I interview Dr. Sy Garte, author of The Works of His Hands: A Scientist's Journey From Atheism to Faith. While Dr. Garte isn't a young earth creationist, we have a great discussion regarding his journey, the roadblocks in Christendom that plague our ability to relate to atheists, specifically those who are more scientifically minded or experienced. This was a great interview and discussion for anyone seeking answers or God.
https://www.christianbook.com/works-hands-scientists-journey-atheism-faith/sy-garte/9780825446078/pd/446078?product_redirect=1&;search_term=the%20works%20of%20his%20hands&Ntt=446078&item_code=&ps_exit=PRODUCT&Ntk=keywords&event=ESRCP
https://www.christianbook.com/works-hands-scientists-journey-atheism-faith/sy-garte/9780825446078/pd/446078?product_redirect=1&;search_term=the%20works%20of%20his%20hands&Ntt=446078&item_code=&ps_exit=PRODUCT&Ntk=keywords&event=ESRCP
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