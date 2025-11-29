Trump threatens PERJURY after revoking Biden's autopen executive orders - Fox News

The 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-hosts discuss President Donald Trump's choice to revoke executive orders signed by former President Joe Biden using an autopen.

Adding, Trump's post about it:

@realDonaldTrump

Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United

States. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Nov 28, 2025, 1:37 PM

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115629010097815862

