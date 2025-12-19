Michael Decon Victor Hugo Vaca Jr Art E Michael Jones SGT Report James Fetzer Lesser Of Two Evils

Michael Decon Victor Hugo Discuss E Michael Jones SGT Report Jim Fetzer Vote For Lesser Of Two Evils. SEE FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v711qfs-michael-decon-victor-hugo-bare-sgt-report-stew-peters-jim-fetzer-alex-jones.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=4099ea93-19e6-497e-9312-b5c8f7474575

In this captivating episode of The Michael Decon Program, Michael Decon engages Victor Hugo Vaca Jr. in a profound exploration of trust, truth, and deception within the media landscape. Victor, a versatile artist, filmmaker, and whistleblower, shares his unfiltered perspectives on navigating misinformation and the critical importance of authenticity in contemporary society. The discussion commences with a focus on the nature of trust, as Victor articulates his belief that acknowledging uncomfortable truths, particularly those surrounding pivotal events like September 11, 2001, is essential for societal progress. He expresses concern over the pervasive reluctance to confront lies, highlighting how society often accepts narratives without question, fostering a culture of ignorance.

Delving into the alternative media landscape, Michael and Victor analyze figures such as Stu Peters, Mike Adams, and James Fetzer, with Victor sharing his disillusionment with their actions and the narratives they promote. The conversation underscores the illusion of free speech within this space, where censorship often contradicts the stated advocacy for open dialogue. Victor emphasizes the necessity of genuine communication and accountability for the information shared, cautioning against the dangers of echo chambers and promoting engagement with diverse viewpoints.

Throughout the episode, Victor interweaves personal anecdotes, illustrating his journey through the media world and detailing his experiences with censorship as a whistleblower. His candid reflections on his past underscore the importance of resilience and authenticity in navigating complex challenges. Humor emerges as a coping mechanism, with Victor explaining how satire provokes thought and encourages listeners to question the status quo.

Victor-Hugo Vaca II claims "art is the last bastion of free speech" and as a dissident, Veteran, American refugee, living in the former USSR, Republic of Georgia, near the border with Russia, between War Zones and hot spots of global conflict, after escaping China, two hours before the last border closed, on the day that the Wuhan virus whistleblower, Dr. Li Wenliang died, he uses modern-art-gonzo-journalism to combat censorship on steroids during the information war.

Known as, The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, the native New Yorker born in the same Elmhurst Hospital as President Donald Trump, is listed in the Library of Congress Reference Book, by DB Burkeman titled, "Stickers: From Punk Rock to Contemporary Art".