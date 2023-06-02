Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Rock Almighty. Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. What's the Problem With Pride?
11 views
channel image
US Sports Radio
Published Yesterday |

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The problem with pride Warriors Of Light is that it leads to self-centeredness, narcissism, greed, lust, and a bunch of other issues we could do well to live without.

This so-called month of "pride" is radioactive to believers and that is why we flee from it and just like any other sin we are called to not condone, participate, or promote it. Pride 2023 is an interesting time. Observe and see where you might see where God has a problem with this line of thinking. In the meantime: Let's Rock!

Video credits:
Three Barriers Between You and God – Dr. Charles Stanley
In Touch Ministries
https://intouch.org

Leaderdogs for the Blind - Supersaturated
Make your playlist rock!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3N8kHIL
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3WJtfJx
Weston Thornhill
https://www.youtube.com/@westonthornhill/featured

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godself defensechristjesusallieschristian rockpillarhaventourniquetbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket