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24) Resonance (2012) - Beings of frequency
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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35 views • November 24, 2020
RESONANCE (2012) Beings of frequency | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 01/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pdRSTB9dDY

Resonance Beings Of Frequency (2012)
https://vimeo.com/54189727

Alternative channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rO-QroJt94g

Full credits James Russell (the film makers) at [email protected]
www.flatfrogfilms.com

RESONANCE is a sensational eye opening documentary which reveals the harm we are doing by existing in an ocean of man made wireless frequencies. The film examines 60 years of scientific research, to uncover for the very first time, the actual mechanisms by which mobile phone technology can cause cancer. And, how every single one of us is reacting to the biggest change in environment this planet has ever seen.

RESONANCE reveals the harm we are doing by existing in an ocean of man made wireless frequencies.

Two billion years ago life first arrived on this planet; a planet, which was filled with a natural frequency. As life slowly evolved, it did so surrounded by this frequency. and Inevitably, it began tuning in.

By the time mankind arrived on earth an incredible relationship had been struck; a relationship that science is just beginning to comprehend.

Research is showing that being exposed to this frequency is absolutely integral to us. It controls our mental and physical health, it synchronizes our circadian rhythms, and it aids our immune system and improves our sense of wellbeing.

Not only are we surrounded by natural frequencies, our bodies are filled with them too. Our cells communicate using electro magnetic frequencies. Our brain emits a constant stream of frequencies and our DNA delivers instructions, using frequency waves. Without them we couldn't exist for more than a second.

This delicate balance has taken billions of years to perfect. But over the last 25 years the harmony has been disturbed. and disturbed dramatically.

Mankind has submerged itself in an ocean of artificial frequencies. They are all around us, filling the air and drowning out the earth's natural resonance.

To the naked eye the planet appears to be the same. But at a cellular level it is the biggest change that life on earth has endured; the affects of which we are just starting to see and feel.
Keywords
healthemfchildren5gfrequencywirelessmicrowaveswi-fifrequenciesharmfulexposuremobile phonebeingsresonancemastsnon-ionizingpulsed emf
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