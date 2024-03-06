Texas [DEW] "Wildfires"

* Hey Joe — was that a reference to DEWs?
* Fires in the Texas panhandle are destroying America’s cattle and meat industry.
* Did [Bidan] let slip the truth re: how they started?
The full webcast is linked below.
Redacted News | Biden Admin Drops Bombshell Over U.S. Border Invasion, Worse Than Ever (5 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4hg5pt-shock-biden-admin-drops-bombshell-over-u.s.-border-invasion-worse-than-ever.html
