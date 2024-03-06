Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Texas [DEW] "Wildfires"
channel image
Son of the Republic
654 Subscribers
142 views
Published 14 hours ago

Redpill: “The Right Roof”?

* Hey Joe — was that a reference to DEWs?

* Fires in the Texas panhandle are destroying America’s cattle and meat industry.

* Did [Bidan] let slip the truth re: how they started?


The full webcast is linked below.


Redacted News | Biden Admin Drops Bombshell Over U.S. Border Invasion, Worse Than Ever (5 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4hg5pt-shock-biden-admin-drops-bombshell-over-u.s.-border-invasion-worse-than-ever.html

https://youtu.be/8Pz9gvdvWmU

Keywords
false flagmicrowavegenocidejoe bidennew world orderglobalismdepopulationlaser9-11arson666inside jobdemocidenihilismwildfirefirestormdirect energy weapondirected energy weaponscorched earthphasermillimeter wavegreat resetcoordinated attackclayton morrisnatali morris

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket