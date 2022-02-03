LIVE From the DC Gulags: Political Prisoners Go On Hunger Strike, Demand Action

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One of those political prisoners is Jake Lang, who has been on the Stew Peters Show before to tell of the torture, the abuse, the denial of basic rights, that he and other protestors have experienced at the hands of woke DC guards. Jake Lang was able to sneak out another phone call today to announce that the political prisoners are all going on a hunger strike and demanding justice for this political persecution. You can support Jake Lang and the other political prisoners here: www.givesendgo.com/j6truth
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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV