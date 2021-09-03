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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 26
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20 views • September 03, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we examine further the unique and rare characteristics of those who belong in an ekklesia of God. We also discover these are the same elite characteristics required to enter the perfected Kingdom of God.
In this episode, we examine further the unique and rare characteristics of those who belong in an ekklesia of God. We also discover these are the same elite characteristics required to enter the perfected Kingdom of God.
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