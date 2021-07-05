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Claire Dyer: You Have NOW Been Warned! [28.06.2021
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110 views • July 05, 2021
Dr Robert Malone: Inventor of mRNA Gene therapy.
Just listen for 5 min and then there should be no doubt whether you should let yourself waxxed or not!
If you watch one thing today it should be this and listen well!
This is what is going on in Texas senate committee & around the US!
You have been warned
https://www.facebook.com/claire.dyer1/videos/875233679733159
Bitchute.com/hiddenvideos
Banned Video Archive - 15017 subscribers
Just listen for 5 min and then there should be no doubt whether you should let yourself waxxed or not!
If you watch one thing today it should be this and listen well!
This is what is going on in Texas senate committee & around the US!
You have been warned
https://www.facebook.com/claire.dyer1/videos/875233679733159
Bitchute.com/hiddenvideos
Banned Video Archive - 15017 subscribers
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