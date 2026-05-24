His Failed Invention Accidentally Built a National Brand - Andy Ross | In Studio Deep Dive

We sat down in studio with Andy Ross, founder of American Rebel, to hear the unbelievable story of how a failed bow camera invention opened the door to a national patriotic brand. Andy shares how bow hunting, music, invention, faith, family, entrepreneurship, and one powerful song all connected to launch American Rebel into safes, concealed carry gear, beer, and beyond. From small-town Kansas roots to Nashville, Counting Cars, NFL stadiums, and America’s 250th anniversary, this conversation is about creativity, grit, opportunity, and what happens when you keep saying yes to the doors God opens.





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Andy Ross

WEBSITE: www.americanrebel.com

WEBSITE: www.americanrebelbeer.com

WEBSITE: www.andyross.com









Andy Ross is the founder and CEO of American Rebel, a patriotic lifestyle brand known for safes, concealed carry products, beer, music, and pro-American messaging. A lifelong bow hunter, inventor, musician, and entrepreneur, Andy first gained national attention through his hunting television show and later through his country patriotic rock music. His song “American Rebel” became the foundation for a brand that now reaches across multiple industries, including American Rebel Beer and American Rebel Safes. Raised with strong Kansas roots and inspired by a family legacy of creativity, hard work, faith, and business, Andy has built his career by turning passions into opportunities. Today, he continues to expand American Rebel while sharing a message centered on faith, freedom, patriotism, and the American dream.





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