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1/12/21 Pelosi Missing, Trump State of Emergency DC, Troops Deployed
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1670 views • January 13, 2021
So sorry this is upside down. Why? ....Enjoy!!
You Are Free TV
1/12/21
POTUS warns “This will come back to haunt them”...and has 15 k troops in Capitol positioned by SecDef Miller...
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Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
You Are Free TV
1/12/21
POTUS warns “This will come back to haunt them”...and has 15 k troops in Capitol positioned by SecDef Miller...
PLEASE SUPPORT You Are Free TV: PayPal [email protected]
Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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