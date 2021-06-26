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Planet Lockdown, A sit down interview, Dr Sucharit Bhakti Explains Why The PCR Test Should Be Trashed, World Wide Immediately!
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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38 views • June 26, 2021
This sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi about the current situation we find ourselves in. He is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
In this series of videos he talks about the PCR TEST. There is also a significant contribution to the video from an excellent production team who explains about the late Kary Mullis the inventor of the PCR Test and Nobel Peace Prize Winner. Typically the run-ins he had with the 'establishment' and the likes of Anthony Fauci etc.
See FULL INTERVIEW Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, Full Interview, Planet Lockdown Pub 20 Jan 2021.
https://rumble.com/vd2o2t-sucharit-bhakdi-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
ALSO a link to:-
Dr Kary Mullis “What ABC needs to do is talk to Fauci and Gallo and show that they’re assholes, which I could do in ten minutes." see links.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vn4GnGRKGqLz/

This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
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dr sucharit bhakti
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