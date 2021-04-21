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PENTAGON DISCLOSURE - DO YOU TRUST THEY HAVE HUMANITY'S NEEDS IN MIND? W/ DR. GREER
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200 views • April 21, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Dr. Steven Greer joins the program to discuss the U.S. Governments slow disclosure. Most of us do not trust the government and their motives after seeing so many coverups and lies for decades. So, what should we expect this time?

Dr. Greer arranged the first disclosure movement which reached over 1 billion people worldwide. Because of its success, Greer believes that the real disclosure has already happened. Whats left is for the governments to come clean and admit it.

See his latest film at https://geni.us/CE5KPrime?fbclid=IwAR0jhlBj0vwpf5YoVDIbRT9AQbK8A4alI6st0WPNqfLyOPoDQCHIniSMnW0

You can learn more about Dr. Greer, watch his latest films and purchase his books at https://siriusdisclosure.com/

Join Ebener (my patreon replacement) or SarahWestall.tv and see exclusives with top guests. Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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consciousnessdr steven greersarah westallweaponizing spacebusiness game changers radio
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Privacy Policy