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The Truth About the Steemit Tron Takeover with Steem Witness Luke Stokes
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2 views • March 05, 2020
Today we bring you direct information from an insider, an actual Steem witness, Luke Stokes, on the steem blockchain takeover by Tron, Jeremy Sun, and the major crypto exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, and Huobi. If youre looking for an in depth explanation of the whole story you have come to the right place!
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Sick ass intro music Stronger by TheFatRat:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHgv19ip-0c
For links to our:
Content Submission Form
Supporter Platforms
Social Media Profiles
Other Video Platforms
Swag Stores
Discord Server
and way more check out our web site:
https://www.disenthrall.me/platforms
Sick ass intro music Stronger by TheFatRat:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHgv19ip-0c
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