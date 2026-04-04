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Escaping 5G Radiation Harm in your Home
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Escaping 5G Radiation Harm in your Home

With Josh del Sol Beaulieu, creator, “Take Back Your Power”

Linktree.com/joshdelsol

 

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

Frohman, co-host of Freedom Hub, not only brings thought leaders to the platform but also actively lobbies for the National Health Federation, the world’s oldest health freedom organization. In this role, he supports Americans who oppose the forced deployment of cell towers near homes, schools, and parks—projects many claim contribute to health issues and declining property values. Recently, he testified against a proposed tower installation despite strong community opposition, highlighting what may be one of the last opportunities to challenge such developments before new federal preemption measures limit local resistance.

 

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As concerns grow over expanding wireless infrastructure, including cell towers, smart meters, routers, and connected devices, solutions for reducing exposure are gaining attention. Filmmaker and advocate Mr. Del Sol argues that much of this exposure is within individual control. He promotes practical steps outlined in his documentary Take Back Your Power (2017), which examines the risks of utility smart meters. His work expanded into the “5G Crisis: Awareness & Accountability Summit,” featuring interviews with dozens of experts, and the co-founding of the InPower Movement, which offers tools like the “Notice of Liability” to challenge institutional overreach.

Beyond health concerns, proponents of this perspective frame the issue as a broader question of personal freedom and governance. They warn that increasing technological integration could intersect with global initiatives such as the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 and the concept of “smart cities,” raising fears about centralized control and restrictions on individual choice. In this view, the debate over wireless infrastructure is not only about safety, but also about preserving autonomy in an increasingly connected world.

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5gwirelesssmart cityjosh del sol beaulieu
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