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The Collapse of the COVID-1984 Narrative (MIRRORED)
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401 views • May 02, 2021
The Collapse of the COVID-1984 Narrative (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Corbett Report Extras at:-
https://youtu.be/M3OOBXwtojo
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36788
Gary Null interviews James Corbett for his radio program on the dramatic collapse of the coronavirus narrative. Now that the major institutions pushing the COVID panic are now admitting that the virus is not an existential threat and the lockdowns were not necessary, what does this mean for the future of the COVID-1984 police state and the ushering in of the new "biosecurity" paradigm?
Mirrored from You Tube channel Corbett Report Extras at:-
https://youtu.be/M3OOBXwtojo
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36788
Gary Null interviews James Corbett for his radio program on the dramatic collapse of the coronavirus narrative. Now that the major institutions pushing the COVID panic are now admitting that the virus is not an existential threat and the lockdowns were not necessary, what does this mean for the future of the COVID-1984 police state and the ushering in of the new "biosecurity" paradigm?
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