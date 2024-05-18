H.R. 8421, the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act

No rant, just narrated these footnotes:
* Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie Receives Strong Support for Bill to Abolish the Federal Reserve
https://bigleaguepolitics.substack.com/p/kentucky-congressman-thomas-massie?publication_id=560996&post_id=144742642&isFreemail=true&r=b7p4j&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
* Rep. Massie Introduces Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act to "End the Fed"
https://massie.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=395644
* US Constitution
https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/full-text
Contact. [email protected]
Donations:
* Pay Pal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
#EndTheFed #FederalReserve #TomMassie #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.