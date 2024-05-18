Create New Account
H.R. 8421, the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act
channel image
Loki Luck III
1 Subscribers
163 views
Published 21 hours ago

No rant, just narrated these footnotes:

* Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie Receives Strong Support for Bill to Abolish the Federal Reserve

https://bigleaguepolitics.substack.com/p/kentucky-congressman-thomas-massie?publication_id=560996&post_id=144742642&isFreemail=true&r=b7p4j&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

* Rep. Massie Introduces Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act to "End the Fed"

https://massie.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=395644

* US Constitution

https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/full-text


Contact. [email protected]


Donations:

* Pay Pal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3

* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3


#EndTheFed #FederalReserve #TomMassie #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance




Keywords
federal reservethomas massiedemoniac resistanceend the fednullification 2024

