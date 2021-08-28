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Dr. Ryan Cole Shatters Covid Myths and Slams the Experimental Vaccines
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33 views • August 28, 2021
Dr. Ryan Cole shatters Covid myths and slams the experimental vaccines
This is an amazing presentation about COVID, Vitamin D, Ivermectin, Mask Wearing, Vaccines and much more.
High Dose Vitamin D alone (at least 4,000iu per Day) reduces your risks from COVID by 90%. The darker your skin the longer it takes to make Vitamin D from the sun. Vitamin D is fat soluble which means the more body fat you carry the less of the Vitamin D you consume gets into your blood. Cholesterol is needed to make Vitamin D from the sun, if you're on a statin it's harder to make Vitamin D. Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup makes it harder to make Vitamin D.
This is an amazing presentation about COVID, Vitamin D, Ivermectin, Mask Wearing, Vaccines and much more.
High Dose Vitamin D alone (at least 4,000iu per Day) reduces your risks from COVID by 90%. The darker your skin the longer it takes to make Vitamin D from the sun. Vitamin D is fat soluble which means the more body fat you carry the less of the Vitamin D you consume gets into your blood. Cholesterol is needed to make Vitamin D from the sun, if you're on a statin it's harder to make Vitamin D. Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup makes it harder to make Vitamin D.
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