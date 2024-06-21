What We Achieved June 21, 1931: Franz Kruckenberg's rail zeppelin sets a world record at a speed of 230.2 km/h.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 21, 1931: Franz Kruckenberg's rail zeppelin sets a world record at a speed of 230.2 km/h.
The rail vehicle had its maiden voyage on the Berlin-Hamburg railway line between Ludwigslust and Wittenberge in Germany. This rail truck was a two -axis aerodynamic car in lightweight construction with air screw drive. On this sensational speed, the vehicle achieved a world record with 230 kilometers per hour as the fastest rail vehicle on earth, a record that existed for 23 years.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=546Q6F5YdMs
http://greyfalcon.us/FRANZ%20KRUCKENBERG%20SCHIENENZEPPELIN.htm