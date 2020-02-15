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Acting DHS Sec: House Dems’ New Way Forward Act ‘Completely Guts’ Immigration Enforcement
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15 views • February 15, 2020
Infowars.com - February 15, 2020
A radical legislative proposal by the House Democrats called the New Way Forward Act would essentially eliminate immigration enforcement and allow criminal aliens into the U.S. subsidized by the American taxpayer.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/acting-dhs-sec-house-dems-new-way-forward-act-completely-guts-immigration-enforcement/
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A radical legislative proposal by the House Democrats called the New Way Forward Act would essentially eliminate immigration enforcement and allow criminal aliens into the U.S. subsidized by the American taxpayer.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/acting-dhs-sec-house-dems-new-way-forward-act-completely-guts-immigration-enforcement/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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