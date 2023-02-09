Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on February 8

▪️Russian troops launched at least six missile strikes on enemy facilities in the Kyivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

Shops on the premises of an aviation factory and a machinery plant were damaged.

▪️Artillery duels and positional battles continue along the entire front line in the Kup'yans'k area.





Russian troops detected the advance of an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in the vicinity of Vyshneve and dispersed it with a precise artillery strike.

▪️Ukrainian units launched HIMARS strikes at civilian facilities in the Luhansk People's Republic.

Residential buildings in Pysarivka and Novodruzhes'k were hit: a civilian was killed and another was wounded.

▪️In the Soledar area, the Wagner PMC assault detachments are engaged in fierce battles with the AFU in the area of Vasyukivka and Rozdolivka.

The Russian forces are supported by artillery and aviation, which deliver targeted strikes on the enemy concentrations.

▪️Ukrainian units under the constant onslaught of Russian troops suffer heavy losses in the area of Krasna Hora and Paraskoviivka.

At the same time, Wagner PMC assault units are fighting on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut and near Stupki station.

▪️Southwest of Bakhmut, Russian troops have pushed through the AFU defenses between Krasne and Stupochky, approaching the road to Kostyantynivka.

The Ukrainian command force newly arrived units to fight in an attempt to stabilize the front line in the area.

▪️Intense fighting continues in Mar’inka, where the enemy is making every effort to hold on to an important stronghold.

Despite the desperate resistance of the AFU, Russian motorized riflemen supported by tank units are fighting along Druzhby Avenue.