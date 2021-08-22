Vax: What Happens In Your Body, Dr.Bhakdi Explains Vax Effectiveness, Risks, Statistical Fraud

Microbiologist Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi from the Max Plankk Instituts explains what happens to your body when you get "the jab" gene-therapy shot. He explains in very simple terms the risks and lack of benefits statistically. Most importantly, he explains the INCREASED RISK of infection after receiving the shot, which contradicts 100% what the mainstream media is telling people. And he is very adamant in explaining how extreme the data is manipulated and propagandized to the general public . He also explains how the PCR test is completely worthless for testing. Also, the fraud in the Emergency Use Authorization of the jab by attacking the known theraputic treatments such as Ivermectin. Lastly, he says this gene-therapy "jab" poses the greatest risk to humanity ever. Dr. Mercola is the interviewer.