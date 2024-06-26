Solomon's Gold Series - Part 2: Queen of Sheba Revisited. Sheba, Ophir, Tarshish, Philippines?

Where was the Queen of Sheba from? Scholars say Ethiopia or Yemen but do they have any clue what the bible says about this? We will prove in this video that Sheba is a territory within the land of Ophir where Solomon's Navy retrieved gold, wood, and other resources for the building of the temple in Jerusalem. The Bible gives clear directions including that this Sheba is NOT the grandson of Cush (Ethiopia) but instead the brother of Ophir and Havilah. The bible tells us where their land is and it is nowhere near Ethiopia. Enjoy our 2nd part of our 10 part series and remember, prove all things. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel to receive notifications as we upload.





Now Available in Podcast Audio Format Internationally: https://www.thegodculture.com/podcast

(Includes Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Free on our website.)





Alternative Video Platforms Now Available:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheGodCulture

Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/TheGodCulture





For Our Books in eBook (Free) or Print:

The Search For King Solomon’s Treasure, Ophir Philippines Coffee Table Book, The Book of Jubilees: The Torah Calendar, 2nd Esdras: The Hidden Book of Prophecy, REST: The Case For Sabbath:





OphirInstitute.com

(All Books. Links to Amazon and Shopee PH for your area.)

2Esdras.org

BookOfJubilees.org

RestSabbath.org

LeviteBible.org