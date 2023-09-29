Create New Account
CRIME, HOMELESSNESS, VIOLENCE, FILTH, CHAOS in SEATTLE
GalacticStorm
2139 Subscribers
134 views
Published 16 hours ago

Jesse Watters: They are in denial - leftist residents mocked the idea that violence is spinning out of control. Seattle has gone ghetto. Look at the demographics of the city.  The quality of life keeps going down and down. They have accepted the death spiral. 


joe bidenseattleliberal citiesbiden economicsstores closinggoing ghetto

