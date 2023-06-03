US operation to control Ukraine

US intelligence agencies built ties with former Hitler collaborators to work together against the Soviet Union and then Russia. The operation to form an armed underground movement in Western Ukraine was dubbed 'Aerodynamic'. The CIA assembled war criminals and Bandera movement activists from filtration camps, and created an agent network. Their task was to sabotage nuclear plants and dams on Ukrainian territory in an effort to separate it from the Soviet Union. They terrorized civilians and were responsible for at least 35,000 casualties, according to CIA co-founder Frank Wisner. Watch the video.

More Info on "Operation Aerodynamic".

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/AERODYNAMIC%20%20%20VOL.%2035%20%20%28OPERATIONS%29_0039.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mykola_Lebed







