July 4th Independence Day World Wide

The highest, the transcendent glory of the American Revolution was this — it connected, in one indissoluble bond, the principles of civil government with the precepts of Christianity. John Quincy Adams: Why is it that, next to the birth day of the Savior of the World, your most joyous and most venerated festival returns on this day? … Is it not that, in the chain of human events, the birthday of the nation is indissolubly linked with the birth-day of the Savior? That it forms a leading event in the progress of the gospel dispensation? Is it not that the Declaration of Independence first organized the social compact on the foundation of the Redeemer’s mission upon earth? That it laid the corner stone of human government upon the first precepts of Christianity, and gave to the world the first irrevocable pledge of the fulfilment of the prophecies, announced directly from Heaven at the birth of the Savior and predicted by the greatest of the Hebrew prophets six hundred years before?





Newburyport Oration (4 July 1837)





The Birthday of A Nation born of God. Born out of the Truth. Indissolubly link to Jesus Christ, our Savior's Birthday. Quote from "John Qunicy Adams" Tyranny is life without God. You can not celebrate the 4th of July, 1776, our birthday, Independence Day, without God, so we need to pray. Thankfulness to God for all our freedom that he has given us. We are thankful for Jesus Christ's death, that bought our Life, liberty, and freedom. Nature and Nature's God, Our Creator, The Supreme Judge, Divine Providence, and The Battle Hymn of the Republic, all about the Gospel of Jesus Christ and his judgement seat, men transformed by Jesus Christ. Play this everywhere, at all celebrations. Glenn Beck reads the Declaration of Independence out loud. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjoKljmxWz8













Happy 4th of July. Only gold and silver coins are money. People know when others are honest people or cowards; just tell the truth! One silver dime in the hands of people around the world like the denarius once did. Brings world-wide peace from Almighty God. Mediate on him and the truth he created. Life is very, very short. Like a blade of grass. Use your life to bring peace to the World. Blessed are the Peacemakers. They are the children of God.





Matthew 5:9 1599 Geneva Bible





9 Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyMfgZ3wm8A Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn. ITMTrading. com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!













Lynette Zang Enterprises supports the community and only makes sound money. The most honest person in the world! No Hypocrisy. She practices what she Preaches. Lynette has over 50 years of experience, and she is an excellent teacher. Any questions? Give her a call and tell her the Resistance Chicks sent you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPCDx0uUVuY













Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!