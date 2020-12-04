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ROSA KOIRE ~ Secrets Behind U. N. AGENDA 21 & Global Sustainability [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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37 views • December 04, 2020
Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander is interviewing American author, truth researcher, Director of the Post Sustainability Institute and former forensic commercial real estate appraiser, ROSA KOIRE in the film: "Secrets Behind U.N. AGENDA 21 & GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY" [Age Of Truth*TV]
Rosa Koire is the author of the book "Behind The Green Mask" and is giving controversial lectures all over the world, exposing what she believes, is the real control agenda behind the 300 page, 40 chapter action plan of U.N. Agenda 21, which was approved and implemented locally by 179 countries at the Rio De Janeiro earth summit in 1992.
~ "UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is the action plan implemented worldwide to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world. INVENTORY AND CONTROL" ~ Rosa Koire
Rosa Koire is connecting U.N. Agenda 21 with the political, financial and globalized New World Order plan, which most alternative truth researchers claim is a fully controlled One World Government, implemented through a "Problem, Reaction, Solution" strategy.
A fascinating and eye-opening in-depth interview with Rosa Koire by Age Of Truth TV, filmed at the Open Mind Conference at Audonicon, Skanderborg - Denmark on the September 21, 2013.
Premiere and cinematic screening / presentation before a live audience was held at PH Caféen, Copenhagen on August 20, 2014.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
AGE OF TURTH TV WEBSITE:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
Rosa Koire:
"Secrets Behind U.N. AGENDA 21 & Global Sustainability"
Interviewed by: Lucas Alexander
Filmed by: Lauge Felix Black, Erik Hansen-Hansen, Mike Kirkeby Pedersen.
Special Thanks:
Rosa Koire, Open Mind Conference, Mads Wedel-Ibsen, Frank Bjerregaard Rasmussen, Carol Coenca, Sonny Wilson, UP, Jacob Fuglsang Mikkelsen
© 2013 AGE OF TRUTH TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Age Of Truth TV on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/582202308540133/
CONTACT Age Of Truth TV for questions of copyrighted material: [email protected]
Rosa Koire is the author of the book "Behind The Green Mask" and is giving controversial lectures all over the world, exposing what she believes, is the real control agenda behind the 300 page, 40 chapter action plan of U.N. Agenda 21, which was approved and implemented locally by 179 countries at the Rio De Janeiro earth summit in 1992.
~ "UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is the action plan implemented worldwide to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world. INVENTORY AND CONTROL" ~ Rosa Koire
Rosa Koire is connecting U.N. Agenda 21 with the political, financial and globalized New World Order plan, which most alternative truth researchers claim is a fully controlled One World Government, implemented through a "Problem, Reaction, Solution" strategy.
A fascinating and eye-opening in-depth interview with Rosa Koire by Age Of Truth TV, filmed at the Open Mind Conference at Audonicon, Skanderborg - Denmark on the September 21, 2013.
Premiere and cinematic screening / presentation before a live audience was held at PH Caféen, Copenhagen on August 20, 2014.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
AGE OF TURTH TV WEBSITE:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
Rosa Koire:
"Secrets Behind U.N. AGENDA 21 & Global Sustainability"
Interviewed by: Lucas Alexander
Filmed by: Lauge Felix Black, Erik Hansen-Hansen, Mike Kirkeby Pedersen.
Special Thanks:
Rosa Koire, Open Mind Conference, Mads Wedel-Ibsen, Frank Bjerregaard Rasmussen, Carol Coenca, Sonny Wilson, UP, Jacob Fuglsang Mikkelsen
© 2013 AGE OF TRUTH TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Age Of Truth TV on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/582202308540133/
CONTACT Age Of Truth TV for questions of copyrighted material: [email protected]
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