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Teachers' Unions EXPOSED with Rebecca Friedrichs
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42 views • July 28, 2021
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In this video, our guest, Rebecca Friedrichs, exposes how the left is using teachers' unions as a weapon against students and teachers. Shockingly, this is the primary way they infiltrate schools with poisonous ideology.
Rebecca Friedrichs, a former teacher who took the California Teacher's Association to the Supreme Court and won. Learn more about Rebecca's court case here: https://www.alec.org/person/rebecca-friedrichs/
In this video, our guest, Rebecca Friedrichs, exposes how the left is using teachers' unions as a weapon against students and teachers. Shockingly, this is the primary way they infiltrate schools with poisonous ideology.
Rebecca Friedrichs, a former teacher who took the California Teacher's Association to the Supreme Court and won. Learn more about Rebecca's court case here: https://www.alec.org/person/rebecca-friedrichs/
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