Silver(Soul)Gate.Orion.Silicon Valley. 14 1414 42 months.Love of Money MarkOfBeast.Carbon666

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God bless you and keep you all!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos
https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos