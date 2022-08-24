8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Wang Min, a Former Tool of the Zeng Family, Was Abandoned When Not Needed

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https://gnews.org/post/p1dhr0eed
8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Wang Min, a former tool of the Zeng family, was abandoned in the name of corruption when he was not needed. Wang Min’s case is a political show plotted by Wang Qishan, Meng Jianzhu, Li Zhanshu and Jiang Zhicheng to protect Zeng, silence Wang Min and deceive Xi Jinping