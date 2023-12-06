This illegal immigrant story just got MUCH MORE COMPLICATED

Glenn Beck





Dec 5, 2023





Glenn has made a big discovery in the story of Colony Ridge, Texas. Up until now, reporting has suggested that the massive illegal immigrant settlement outside of Houston was cartel-infested, crime-ridden, and set up by developers who are immorally taking advantage of the illegal immigrants. But after visiting the community and speaking to one of its developers, Glenn now believes the story is much more complicated. Glenn's head researcher, Jason Buttrill, joins to explain their latest findings as they film BlazeTV's next documentary.





