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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 16
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89 views • August 17, 2023

▪️Russian forces launched a series of strikes on the port infrastructure in the city of Reni, Odesa region.

Located on the Danube River, the port is actively used by the AFU and is a legitimate military target.

▪️One of the prerequisites for strikes on the Black Sea ports could be the intensification of NATO aerial reconnaissance in the Black Sea region.

Such activities often precede massive drone attacks on Russian territories.

▪️Another attempted breakthrough by an enemy sabotage group was prevented on the border of the Bryansk region.

A small group of six men was detected and destroyed by Russian border guards.

▪️In the Kupyansk sector of the front, the AFU units are retreating under the onslaught of Russian forces.

According to preliminary data, the AFU have left Syn'kivka, which had been fought over in recent days.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, after Urozhaine passed into the grey zone, the AFU continued their attacks in the southern direction.

Russian troops, in turn, are holding back the enemy's advances near Zavitne Bazhannia.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector of the front, the AFU command has brought reserve units into the battle and increased pressure on Robotyne.

At the moment the fighting is taking place in the center of the village, the southern part of which is under the Russian control.

▪️After the destruction of the AFU landing force near Kozachi Laheri, active work began to prevent a similar scenario in the future.

Thus, Russian artillery launches massive strikes on exposed AFU positions on islands in the Dnipro delta.

Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationaugust 16
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