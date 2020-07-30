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E2iS Week 02 Devotional
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2 views • July 30, 2020
WEEK 02 DEVOTIONAL
THE INHERITANCE OF SONSHIP
(JEREMIAH 7:22-26)
"For in the day that I brought them (Israel) out of the land of Egypt, I did not speak to your fathers or command them concerning burnt offerings and sacrifices. But this command I gave them:
‘Obey my voice, and I will be your God, and you shall be my people. And walk in all the way that I command you, that it may be well with you.’ But they did not obey or incline their ear, but walked in their own counsels and the stubbornness of their evil hearts, and went backward and not forward.
From the day that your fathers came out of the land of Egypt to this day, I have persistently sent all my servants the prophets to them, day after day. Yet they did not listen to me or incline their ear, but stiffened their neck. They did worse than their fathers.”
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
FaceBook
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
THE INHERITANCE OF SONSHIP
(JEREMIAH 7:22-26)
"For in the day that I brought them (Israel) out of the land of Egypt, I did not speak to your fathers or command them concerning burnt offerings and sacrifices. But this command I gave them:
‘Obey my voice, and I will be your God, and you shall be my people. And walk in all the way that I command you, that it may be well with you.’ But they did not obey or incline their ear, but walked in their own counsels and the stubbornness of their evil hearts, and went backward and not forward.
From the day that your fathers came out of the land of Egypt to this day, I have persistently sent all my servants the prophets to them, day after day. Yet they did not listen to me or incline their ear, but stiffened their neck. They did worse than their fathers.”
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
Keywords
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