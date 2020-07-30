E2iS Week 02 Devotional

WEEK 02 DEVOTIONALTHE INHERITANCE OF SONSHIP(JEREMIAH 7:22-26)"For in the day that I brought them (Israel) out of the land of Egypt, I did not speak to your fathers or command them concerning burnt offerings and sacrifices. But this command I gave them:‘Obey my voice, and I will be your God, and you shall be my people. And walk in all the way that I command you, that it may be well with you.’ But they did not obey or incline their ear, but walked in their own counsels and the stubbornness of their evil hearts, and went backward and not forward.From the day that your fathers came out of the land of Egypt to this day, I have persistently sent all my servants the prophets to them, day after day. Yet they did not listen to me or incline their ear, but stiffened their neck. They did worse than their fathers.”RESOURCEPatreon: Exodus ExpeditionTax-Deductible Donations: Modern DayPayPalTHE BOOKSSOCIAL MEDIAFaceBookInstagramMusic: Spy Glass BlueSongs: Untitled & Come PatmosYear: 1996