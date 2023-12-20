Create New Account
Get Trump — By Any Means Necessary!
Colorado’s Supreme Court Has Removed Donald Trump From The State’s Ballot

* The all-Dem appointed Colorado Supreme Court ruled that DJT engaged in an insurrection against the U.S. on January 6th.

* This targeted lawsuit, filed by a Soros-funded outlet, is aimed at setting a precedent and denying the people their right to vote.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 December 2023)

Keywords
panicjesse watterselection riggingdonald trumpcoloradoelection interferencetyrannythird worlddictatorshipelection meddlingabuse of powerdesperationtotalitarianismweaponizationdespotismelection fraudlawfarebanana republicelection theftautocracyrigged electionstolen electionpoliticizationblue steal

