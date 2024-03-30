Create New Account
[Jun 23, 2021] TFR - 222 - Revolutionary Radio with Tony Martin: Examining The Revelation 12 War In Heaven
channel image
Rob Skiba
613 Subscribers
42 views
Published Yesterday

My guest for this broadcast is Tony Martin. He brings an intriguing perspective to to the events of Revelation 12, wherein he refers to the “UFO flap” of Nuremberg, Germany in the year 1561. Tony’s full video on this can be seen here: https://youtu.be/4Zs1C1frrig

For more info:

Google Search: “Nuremberg 1561 UFO war in heaven”

See also:

https://www.philipstallings.com/2015/07/the-biblical-flat-earth-early-church.html

https://www.ligonier.org/blog/luther-calvin-and-copernicus-reformed-approach-science-and-scripture/

My blog against Preterism:

website: https://www.noahvr.net


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
biblechristianspiritualityprophecyreligionkjvend timestorahdoctrine

