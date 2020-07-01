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The Nailsin Ratings: Superheroes Are Canceled?!
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6 views • July 01, 2020
Source: https://www.dailywire.com/news/time-magazine-says-superheroes-are-like-cops-and-should-be-reexamined
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Thanks!
Spare some change in the tip jar here:
https://www.paypal.me/MrNailsin
Night Knight comic book:
https://indyplanet.com/night-knight-1
For t-shirts,hats,pins,etc check out The Mr Nailsin Store here:
https://www.zazzle.com/the_mr_nailsin_store/products
https://teespring.com/stores/the-mr-nailsin-shop
https://society6.com/mrnailsin
Hear The Mr Nailsin Show podcast here:
http://radiomisfits.com/podcasts/the-mr-nailsin-show/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrnailsin/
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrNailsin
Thanks!
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