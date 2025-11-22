BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Scott Ritter on the geopolitical firestorm happening right now - NewRulesGeo, Nov 21
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
160 views • 24 hours ago

🚨War in Venezuela? Peace in Ukraine?

Scott Ritter joins #NewRulesPodcast to discuss the geopolitical firestorm happening right now. Will the U.S. Attack Venezuela? How long can Ukraine’s economy freefall last? Is Trump just bluffing or is the US intervention coming?

Check out the fresh New Rules episode ✅

00:00 Why U.S. Threats to Venezuela Aren’t Serious

07:12 Venezuela: Trump’s Greatest Foreign Policy Test

10:17 Inside CIA’s Strategy for Venezuela

16:30 Why Venezuela Could Be a U.S. Nightmare

25:08 U.S. Relations with Latin America After Venezuela

28:24 U.S. Involvement in Ukraine: A New Cold War

32:56 Ukraine’s Last Stand: How Long Can They Hold?

39:13 Why Ukraine’s Collapse is Inevitable

43:40 Ukraine’s Economic Freefall

50:32 Russia’s Strategic Patience: The Key to Victory

@NewRulesGeo❗️Follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)

