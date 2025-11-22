Scott Ritter on the geopolitical firestorm happening right now - NewRulesGeo, Nov 21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨War in Venezuela? Peace in Ukraine?
Scott Ritter joins #NewRulesPodcast to discuss the geopolitical firestorm happening right now. Will the U.S. Attack Venezuela? How long can Ukraine’s economy freefall last? Is Trump just bluffing or is the US intervention coming?
Check out the fresh New Rules episode ✅
00:00 Why U.S. Threats to Venezuela Aren’t Serious
07:12 Venezuela: Trump’s Greatest Foreign Policy Test
10:17 Inside CIA’s Strategy for Venezuela
16:30 Why Venezuela Could Be a U.S. Nightmare
25:08 U.S. Relations with Latin America After Venezuela
28:24 U.S. Involvement in Ukraine: A New Cold War
32:56 Ukraine’s Last Stand: How Long Can They Hold?
39:13 Why Ukraine’s Collapse is Inevitable
43:40 Ukraine’s Economic Freefall
50:32 Russia’s Strategic Patience: The Key to Victory
@NewRulesGeo❗️Follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)