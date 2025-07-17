🔥 Almost August 🔥

Q told us that August is traditionally a HOT 🔥 month.

I suspect it will be.

There is LOTS happening and it is starting to hit MSM in globs. It is no longer just dripping out.





Art of war.

Appear weak when you are strong.

Appear strong when you are weak.





🔥 Epstein the bigger picture - https://rumble.com/v6vyfgg--epstein-and-the-bigger-picture-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a 🔥





Between shining a light on the enemy and watching them destroy themselves vs using deception to throw the enemy off guard, it leaves one conclusion.





"This movie has some deliberate twists and turns to keep you digging."





Be a LION and keep digging.





🔥 17 things we all can be doing - https://rumble.com/v6tfijj--17-steps-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺





Dietrich Bonhoeffer called people unwilling to question their beliefs stupid.

He was not wrong.

STUPID PEOPLE 👉 https://rumble.com/v6te4sd--programmed-stupidity-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏





The sleeping are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.





🌹💞 Consciousness moves slowly.... the Golden Age of Mind is upon us.

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





💥 The youth are waking up - https://rumble.com/v5u4mj5--youth-time-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassive - https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏

✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ My Onpassive Group Page https://ecosystem.onpassive.com/o-net/clubs/myclubs/NTY3ODQ%3D/A TBA

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassve' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡



