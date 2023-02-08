https://gettr.com/post/p27kt8tb8b7
2023.02.07 If America or the western world wouldn’t want to fall into the abyss, the only redemption way is to work with the New Federal State of China sincerely.
美国亦或西方世界若不想坠入深渊，唯一的途径就是与新中国联邦精诚合作。
