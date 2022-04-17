Before You Inject Your Child: The Real Risk-Benefit Analysis as Summarized by RFK Jr.

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-In a large study in Germany, there were no deaths among healthy children aged 5–11
-There is a case fatality rate of 3 per million in healthy children without comorbidities
-Only a single child under the age of 5 without comorbidities died from COVID in England and Wales (pop 60M)
-Children's bodies clear COVID much more easily than adults
-At least 58% of American children already have natural immunity to COVID-19
-The jab is ineffective: only 12% of children have effective immunity against COVID after a seven-week period
"Why would anybody take that vaccine?"